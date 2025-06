25 minutes ago by John Gentile

Chuck D of Public Enemy has released a new Enemy Radio album. You may recall that Enemy Radio is the group that Chuck fronted during the time period where he and Flavor Flav were in a dispute about the direction and financials of Public Enemy. Enemy Radio previously released Loud is Not Enough in 2020.

The new Enemy radio album is called Radio Armageddon. It's out now via def Jam and Spitsplam. You can hear one of the new songs below.