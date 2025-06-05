Talking Heads release first ever music video for “Psycho Killer”

Talking Heads have released a music video for their song “Psycho Killer”. The video was directed by Mike Mills and stars actor Saoirse Ronan. It's the first time they've released a video for the track. The song originally appeared on the band’s 1977 album Talking Heads: 77 and a super deluxe version of that album was released in 2024. The video also celebrates the 50th anniversary of the band's first show which took place at CBGB in New York City on June 5th, 1975. They opened for the Ramones. Talking Heads will be releasing a super deluxe edition of their 1978 album More Songs About Buildings and Food on July 25. Check out the video below.