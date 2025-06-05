Pool Kids sign to Epitaph, announce new album and tour dates (US and Canada)

Pool Kids
by

Pool Kids have announced that they’ve signed to Epitaph Records and will be releasing a new album with the label. The album is called Easier Said Than Done and will be out on August 15. The band has also released a video for the title track which was directed and edited by Zach Miller. Pool Kids will be touring North America this fall with Truth Club and Pony playing support. The band released their self-titled album in 2022. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.

Easier Said Than Done Tracklist

Easier Said Than Done

Tinted Windows

Bad Bruise

Leona Street

Last Word

Sorry Not Sorry

Not Too Late

Which Is Worse?

Dani

Perfect View

Exit Plan

DateCityVenue
Sep 19Nashville, TNThe ‘58 At Eastside Bowl
Sep 20Durham, NCMotorco Music Hall
Sep 21Asbury Park, NJHouse of Independents
Sep 23New York, NYBowery Ballroom
Sep 25Philadelphia, PAUkie Club on Franklin
Sep 26Somerville, MACrystal Ballroom
Sep 27Montreal, QCBar le Ritz PDB
Sep 28Toronto, ONThe Baby G
Sep 30Hamtramck, MISanctuary Detroit
Oct 01Pittsburgh, PAThunderbird Café
Oct 02Columbus, OHA&R Music Bar
Oct 03Chicago, ILLincoln Hall
Oct 04St. Paul, MNAmsterdam Bar & Hall
Oct 06Denver, COMarquis Theater
Oct 08Salt Lake City, UTKilby Court
Oct 10Seattle, WAMadame Lou’s
Oct 11Vancouver, BCFox Cabaret
Oct 12Portland, ORPolaris Hall
Oct 14San Francisco, CARickshaw Stop
Oct 16San Diego, CASoda Bar
Oct 17Los Angeles, CALodge Room
Oct18Phoenix, AZLast Exit Live
Oct 20Denton, TXRubber Gloves
Oct 21Austin, TX29th Street Ballroom
Oct 23Atlanta, GAThe Masquerade (Purgatory)