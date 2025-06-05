Pool Kids sign to Epitaph, announce new album and tour dates (US and Canada)

Pool Kids have announced that they’ve signed to Epitaph Records and will be releasing a new album with the label. The album is called Easier Said Than Done and will be out on August 15. The band has also released a video for the title track which was directed and edited by Zach Miller. Pool Kids will be touring North America this fall with Truth Club and Pony playing support. The band released their self-titled album in 2022. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.