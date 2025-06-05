Pool Kids sign to Epitaph, announce new album and tour dates (US and Canada)

by Em Moore
Pool Kids have announced that they’ve signed to Epitaph Records and will be releasing a new album with the label. The album is called Easier Said Than Done and will be out on August 15. The band has also released a video for the title track which was directed and edited by Zach Miller. Pool Kids will be touring North America this fall with Truth Club and Pony playing support. The band released their self-titled album in 2022. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.
Easier Said Than Done Tracklist
Easier Said Than Done
Tinted Windows
Bad Bruise
Leona Street
Last Word
Sorry Not Sorry
Not Too Late
Which Is Worse?
Dani
Perfect View
Exit Plan
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Sep 19
|Nashville, TN
|The ‘58 At Eastside Bowl
|Sep 20
|Durham, NC
|Motorco Music Hall
|Sep 21
|Asbury Park, NJ
|House of Independents
|Sep 23
|New York, NY
|Bowery Ballroom
|Sep 25
|Philadelphia, PA
|Ukie Club on Franklin
|Sep 26
|Somerville, MA
|Crystal Ballroom
|Sep 27
|Montreal, QC
|Bar le Ritz PDB
|Sep 28
|Toronto, ON
|The Baby G
|Sep 30
|Hamtramck, MI
|Sanctuary Detroit
|Oct 01
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Thunderbird Café
|Oct 02
|Columbus, OH
|A&R Music Bar
|Oct 03
|Chicago, IL
|Lincoln Hall
|Oct 04
|St. Paul, MN
|Amsterdam Bar & Hall
|Oct 06
|Denver, CO
|Marquis Theater
|Oct 08
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Kilby Court
|Oct 10
|Seattle, WA
|Madame Lou’s
|Oct 11
|Vancouver, BC
|Fox Cabaret
|Oct 12
|Portland, OR
|Polaris Hall
|Oct 14
|San Francisco, CA
|Rickshaw Stop
|Oct 16
|San Diego, CA
|Soda Bar
|Oct 17
|Los Angeles, CA
|Lodge Room
|Oct18
|Phoenix, AZ
|Last Exit Live
|Oct 20
|Denton, TX
|Rubber Gloves
|Oct 21
|Austin, TX
|29th Street Ballroom
|Oct 23
|Atlanta, GA
|The Masquerade (Purgatory)