6 hours ago by Em Moore

Gina Birch of The Raincoats has released a video for her new song “Doom Monger”. Gina Birch directed the video along with Dean Chalkley. The song is off her upcoming solo album Trouble which will be out on July 11 via Third Man Records. Gina Birch released her debut solo album I Play My Bass Loud in 2023. Check out the video below.