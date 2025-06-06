Shame to release new album, share “Cutthroat” video, announce fall tour (EU and UK)

Shame
by

Shame have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Cutthroat and will be out on September 5 via Dead Oceans. The band has also released a video for the title track which was directed by Ja Humby. The video also carries with it a flashing image warning. The band will be touring Europe and the UK this fall, starting on September 28 in Paris, France and wrapping up on November 20 in London, England. Shame released their album Food for Worms in 2023. Check out the video, tracklist, and tour dates below.

CUTTHROAT TRACKLIST

1. Cutthroat

2. Cowards Around

3. Quiet Life

4. Nothing Better

5. Plaster

6. Spartak

7. To and Fro

8. Lampião

9. After Party

10. Screwdriver

11. Packshot

12. Axis of Evil

DateCityVenue
Sun. Sep 28Paris, FRLa Cigale 
Mon. Sep 29Antwerp, BETRIX 
Tue. Sep 30Cologne, DEGebäude 9 
Thu. Oct 2Amsterdam, NLMelkweg
 Fri. Oct 3Nijmegen, NL Doornroosje  
Sat. Oct 4Hamburg, DEKnust 
Mon. Oct 6Copenhagen, DKPumphuset 
Tue. Oct 7Oslo, NOParkteatret AS 
Wed. Oct 8Stockholm, SESlaktkyrkan
 Fri. Oct 10Helsinki, FIKorjaamo 
Sat. Oct 11Tallinn, EEPaavli Kultuurivabrik 
Sun. Oct 12Riga, LVPalladium 
Tue. Oct 14Vilnius, LTKultūra 
Wed. Oct 15Warsaw, PLNIEBO
 Thu. Oct 16Berlin, DESO36 
Sat. Oct 18Prague, CZMeetFactory 
Sun. Oct 19Bratislava Nova, SKCvernovka
 Mon. Oct 20Vienna, AUChelsea 
Wed. Oct 22Zagreb, HRClub Mochvara
 Thu. Oct 23Belgrade, RSZappa Baza
 Fri. Oct 24Sofia, BGMixtape 5 
Sun. Oct 26Istanbul, TKBlind 
Tue. Oct 28Bucharest, ROControl 
Wed. Oct 29Cluj, ROAtelier 
Thu. Oct 30Budapest, HUA38  
Fri. Oct 31Munich, DEStrom 
Sun. Nov 2Zurich, CHPlaza
 Mon. Nov 3Milan, ITMagazzini Generali
 Wed. Nov 5Lyon, FRL'Epicerie Moderne 
Thu. Nov 6Reims, FRLa Cartonnerie 
Fri. Nov 7Lille, FRL'Aeronef 
Sun. Nov 9Southampton, UK1865 
Mon. Nov 10Leeds, UKProject House 
Wed. Nov 12Dublin, IENational Stadium 
Thu. Nov 13Cork, IECypress Avenue 
Sat. Nov 15Manchester, UKNew Century 
Sun. Nov 16Glasgow, UKThe Garage 
Mon. Nov 17Bristol, UKSWX  
Wed. Nov 19Brighton, UKChalk 
Thu. Nov 20London, UKO2 Forum Kentish Town