Shame to release new album, share “Cutthroat” video, announce fall tour (EU and UK)

Shame have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Cutthroat and will be out on September 5 via Dead Oceans. The band has also released a video for the title track which was directed by Ja Humby. The video also carries with it a flashing image warning. The band will be touring Europe and the UK this fall, starting on September 28 in Paris, France and wrapping up on November 20 in London, England. Shame released their album Food for Worms in 2023. Check out the video, tracklist, and tour dates below.