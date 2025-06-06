Shame to release new album, share “Cutthroat” video, announce fall tour (EU and UK)

by Em Moore
Shame have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Cutthroat and will be out on September 5 via Dead Oceans. The band has also released a video for the title track which was directed by Ja Humby. The video also carries with it a flashing image warning. The band will be touring Europe and the UK this fall, starting on September 28 in Paris, France and wrapping up on November 20 in London, England. Shame released their album Food for Worms in 2023. Check out the video, tracklist, and tour dates below.
CUTTHROAT TRACKLIST
1. Cutthroat
2. Cowards Around
3. Quiet Life
4. Nothing Better
5. Plaster
6. Spartak
7. To and Fro
8. Lampião
9. After Party
10. Screwdriver
11. Packshot
12. Axis of Evil
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Sun. Sep 28
|Paris, FR
|La Cigale
|Mon. Sep 29
|Antwerp, BE
|TRIX
|Tue. Sep 30
|Cologne, DE
|Gebäude 9
|Thu. Oct 2
|Amsterdam, NL
|Melkweg
|Fri. Oct 3
|Nijmegen, NL
|Doornroosje
|Sat. Oct 4
|Hamburg, DE
|Knust
|Mon. Oct 6
|Copenhagen, DK
|Pumphuset
|Tue. Oct 7
|Oslo, NO
|Parkteatret AS
|Wed. Oct 8
|Stockholm, SE
|Slaktkyrkan
|Fri. Oct 10
|Helsinki, FI
|Korjaamo
|Sat. Oct 11
|Tallinn, EE
|Paavli Kultuurivabrik
|Sun. Oct 12
|Riga, LV
|Palladium
|Tue. Oct 14
|Vilnius, LT
|Kultūra
|Wed. Oct 15
|Warsaw, PL
|NIEBO
|Thu. Oct 16
|Berlin, DE
|SO36
|Sat. Oct 18
|Prague, CZ
|MeetFactory
|Sun. Oct 19
|Bratislava Nova, SK
|Cvernovka
|Mon. Oct 20
|Vienna, AU
|Chelsea
|Wed. Oct 22
|Zagreb, HR
|Club Mochvara
|Thu. Oct 23
|Belgrade, RS
|Zappa Baza
|Fri. Oct 24
|Sofia, BG
|Mixtape 5
|Sun. Oct 26
|Istanbul, TK
|Blind
|Tue. Oct 28
|Bucharest, RO
|Control
|Wed. Oct 29
|Cluj, RO
|Atelier
|Thu. Oct 30
|Budapest, HU
|A38
|Fri. Oct 31
|Munich, DE
|Strom
|Sun. Nov 2
|Zurich, CH
|Plaza
|Mon. Nov 3
|Milan, IT
|Magazzini Generali
|Wed. Nov 5
|Lyon, FR
|L'Epicerie Moderne
|Thu. Nov 6
|Reims, FR
|La Cartonnerie
|Fri. Nov 7
|Lille, FR
|L'Aeronef
|Sun. Nov 9
|Southampton, UK
|1865
|Mon. Nov 10
|Leeds, UK
|Project House
|Wed. Nov 12
|Dublin, IE
|National Stadium
|Thu. Nov 13
|Cork, IE
|Cypress Avenue
|Sat. Nov 15
|Manchester, UK
|New Century
|Sun. Nov 16
|Glasgow, UK
|The Garage
|Mon. Nov 17
|Bristol, UK
|SWX
|Wed. Nov 19
|Brighton, UK
|Chalk
|Thu. Nov 20
|London, UK
|O2 Forum Kentish Town