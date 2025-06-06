Listen to the new EP by Fire Drill and read a track-by-track breakdown!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new EP by San Jose-based punk rockers Fire Drill ! The EP is called 200 and features five new tracks. This is the followup to their first EP 2023’s Pterodactyl . We caught up with the band to hear the stories behind each of the songs. 200 will be out everywhere on June 7. Listen to the new EP and read the track-by-track breakdown below!

200 Track-By-Track Breakdown

Bread and Circuses

A sharp critique of modern society's need for distraction, drawing parallels to ancient Rome's "bread and circuses." It portrays a population obsessed with entertainment and indulgence, blind to the erosion of freedom.

All The Good

A warning about complacency in the face of rising tyranny. It speaks to historical cycles and the cost of silence. Urging action over apathy and the ever-present idea that those to forget are doomed to repeat.

Otter 841

A tongue-in-cheek surf punk song about the infamous otter from Santa Cruz who has a habit of stealing surfboards. This song intentionally reeks of punk nostalgia. A nod to one the best Bay Area punk bands from the '80s.

Safe Harbor

A reflective anthem about choice, courage, and living without regret. It challenges listeners not just to watch others living life to the fullest but to do so themselves. Life is too short to sit on the sidelines.

Victim Mentality

A raw, unapologetic takedown of "victim" mentality and entitlement. Calling out those blame-shifting, narcissistic individuals and the forced ideology.