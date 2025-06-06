Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video by Brooklyn-based Cash Bribe! The video is for “Bay of Pigs” which is off their upcoming EP Demonomics. Speaking to Punknews about the track, guitarist Kirk McGirk said,



“It’s just the exhaustion of how so many things have changed, but nothing has really changed. Government, celebrities, venture capitalists, whoever, they want what they want and it has nothing to do with us — and it benefits none of us.”

Demonomics will be out on June 13 via Futureless. Watch the video below!