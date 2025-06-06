You can buy the cane that GG Allin stuck up his ass for $7,500

Anonymous Source, Posted by 2 hours ago Via anAnonymous Source, Posted by John Gentile

It's a great day for you purveyor or rare, historical, collectibles. The cane that GG Allin brandished on Jane Whitney Show is now up for sale via eBay. Allin died four days later. Allin also stuck the cane up his ass, numerous times. According to the seller, the cane was procured from Merle, GG's brother, in 2011 or 2012. The cost is $7,500.00.

According to the seller, "GG's cane I got from his brother many years ago. 2012 or '13 I believe? Merle had it. I do not want to sell but car problems abound and I need a better vehicle. No letter from Merle but look at old TV show footage - marks match 100% and I looked/compared it thousands of times back when I bought it. Piece of rock & roll history folks. Pretty firm on price and please be a diehard fan. It was up his bum and Dino's! Documented in a book about GG. It once had blood and poop on it from GG f*cking Allin!" You can see the ad here.

Someone call the guys from Pickers, or maybe stop by Antiques Roadshow.