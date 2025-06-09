Toronto's Wise Guise has announced that they will be disbanding. The band released a statement on Instagram which reads,



”Good morning everyone,

We wanted to start this message by thanking each and every one of you for showing up and supporting us through our journey as a band. We started as an empowerment project, built from women who spent their entire show-going careers in the audience and bedroom musicians. When I say the team had humble beginnings, we were honestly and truly starting from ground zero.

In our 5-year journey we have played Punk in Drublic, the main stage at Pouzza Fest, headlined Youth Attack and Bitch Fest, released a DIY EP, and received airplay all over the world. We have shared stages with our heroes, our friends, and some of the most inspiring people we've ever met. We wrote music together, most of us for the very first time, and found out what musicianship is all about.

All this to say that as far as an empowerment project goes, mission friggin' accomplished.

With that, we will be going our separate ways from here, but that doesn't mean this is the last you'll see of any of us.

In love and solidarity. xx

P.s. sorry to those who hoped to see us soon at Buddies Fest”