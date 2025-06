Podcast 18 hours ago by Em Moore

Episode #699.92 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, Harley Flanagan stops by to talk to John about the release of his new documentary Wired for Chaos, his upcoming movie tour, the story behind “I’ll Fuck You Up” (off the 2016 Cro-Mags record), putting his anger down, and so much more. Listen to the episode below!