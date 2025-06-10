ameokama has announced US tour dates for this fall. Lovergirl and Ultra will be joining her on select dates. The tour starts on September 10 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and wraps up on September 28 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Ameokama released her debut album i will be clouds in the morning and rain in the evening earlier this year and we spoke to her about it in January. You can read the interview right here. Check out the dates below.