ameokama has announced US tour dates for this fall. Lovergirl and Ultra will be joining her on select dates. The tour starts on September 10 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and wraps up on September 28 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Ameokama released her debut album i will be clouds in the morning and rain in the evening earlier this year and we spoke to her about it in January. You can read the interview right here. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Sep 10
|Mr. Roboto Project
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Sep 11
|AS220
|Providence, RI
|Sep 12
|Freda
|Brooklyn, NY
|Sep 13
|Musica
|Akron, OH
|Sep 14
|Burlington Bar
|Chicago, IL
|mask required
|Sep 16
|Seward Cafe
|Minneapolis, MN
|mask required, w/Lovergirl
|Sep 17
|TBA
|Iowa City, IA
|w/mask required, w/Lovergirl
|Sep 18
|Farewell
|Kansas City, MO
|w/Lovergirl
|Sep 19
|The Warehaus
|Memphis, TN
|w/Ultra
|Sep 20
|Vino’s
|Little Rock, AR
|w/Ultra
|Sep 21
|Rubber Gloves
|Denton, TX
|w/Ultra
|Sep 23
|Gasa Gasa
|New Orleans, LA
|w/Ultra
|Sep 24
|Flicker Theater
|Athens, GA
|w/Ultra
|Sep 25
|Kings
|Raleigh, NC
|Sep 27
|Wax Atlas
|Baltimore, MD
|Sep 28
|Nikki Lopez
|Philadelphia, PA