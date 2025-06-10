ameokama announces fall US tour

ameokama has announced US tour dates for this fall. Lovergirl and Ultra will be joining her on select dates. The tour starts on September 10 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and wraps up on September 28 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Ameokama released her debut album i will be clouds in the morning and rain in the evening earlier this year and we spoke to her about it in January. You can read the interview right here. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Sep 10Mr. Roboto ProjectPittsburgh, PA
Sep 11AS220Providence, RI
Sep 12FredaBrooklyn, NY
Sep 13MusicaAkron, OH
Sep 14Burlington BarChicago, ILmask required
Sep 16Seward CafeMinneapolis, MNmask required, w/Lovergirl
Sep 17TBAIowa City, IAw/mask required, w/Lovergirl
Sep 18FarewellKansas City, MOw/Lovergirl
Sep 19The WarehausMemphis, TNw/Ultra
Sep 20Vino’sLittle Rock, ARw/Ultra
Sep 21Rubber GlovesDenton, TXw/Ultra
Sep 23Gasa GasaNew Orleans, LAw/Ultra
Sep 24Flicker TheaterAthens, GAw/Ultra
Sep 25KingsRaleigh, NC
Sep 27Wax AtlasBaltimore, MD
Sep 28Nikki LopezPhiladelphia, PA