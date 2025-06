17 hours ago by Em Moore

Toronto-based rockers Heartrunner have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called Just A Phase and will be out on August 6. The band has also released a video for their first single from the EP called “Lose It”. It was directed, shot, edited, and coloured by Harrison King. Heartrunner released their two-song single Faltering in 2023. Check out the video below.