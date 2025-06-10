Chain Whip have announced summer tour dates for Ontario and Quebec. The Chats, Imploders, and Cult Crime will be joining them on select dates. The trick begins on July 29 in Toronto, Ontario and wraps up on August 3 in Hamilton, Ontario. Chain Whip released their album Call of the Knife in 2023. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Jul 29
|Lee’s Palace
|Toronto, ON
|w/The Chats
|Jul 30
|Lee’s Palace
|Toronto, ON
|w/The Chats, Imploders
|Jul 31
|Lee’s Palace
|Toronto, ON
|w/The Chats, Imploders
|Aug 01
|Noise Not Borders Fest
|Montreal, QC
|w/Cult Crime
|Aug 02
|The Dominion
|Ottawa, ON
|w/Cult Crime
|Aug 03
|Doors
|Hamilton, ON
|w/Cult Crime