Chain Whip announce summer tour (ON and QC)

Chain Whip
by Tours

Chain Whip have announced summer tour dates for Ontario and Quebec. The Chats, Imploders, and Cult Crime will be joining them on select dates. The trick begins on July 29 in Toronto, Ontario and wraps up on August 3 in Hamilton, Ontario. Chain Whip released their album Call of the Knife in 2023. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Jul 29Lee’s PalaceToronto, ONw/The Chats
Jul 30Lee’s PalaceToronto, ONw/The Chats, Imploders
Jul 31Lee’s PalaceToronto, ONw/The Chats, Imploders
Aug 01Noise Not Borders FestMontreal, QCw/Cult Crime
Aug 02The DominionOttawa, ONw/Cult Crime
Aug 03DoorsHamilton, ONw/Cult Crime