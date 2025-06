16 hours ago by Em Moore

Pinkshift have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Earthkeeper and will be out on August 29 via Hopeless Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Anita Ride” which was directed and edited by the band. Pinkshift released their remix EP love me for the summer and in 2024 and released their EP suraksha in 2023. Check out the video below.