SPI Fest has announced its lineup for this year. Doom Scroll, Hey, Ily, Space Monkey Mafia, Runaway Ricochet, Something to Do, Stuck Lucky, Bondbreakr, 26 Bats!, Joker’s Republic, Mega Infinity, Los Malos Pasos, Plastic Presidents, Bumsy and the Moochers, BYOBrass, Cheap Bouquet, Courtesy of Tim, Flip and the Combined Effort, Rude Echoes, Poison Ivy and the People, Lost Island Society, and Big Larry and the Skankers will be playing the festival. SPI Fest will take place at Green Room in Minneapolis, Minnesota on August 16-17.
