Anonymous Source, Posted by 13 hours ago Via anAnonymous Source, Posted by John Gentile

Squirtgun will reissue their debut album, which was originally on Lookout Records. Set for release on Sounds Rad! Records, the new version us remastered by SG's own Mass Giorgini at his legendary Sonic Iguana Studios. A release date has not been set, but it is expected out later this year.