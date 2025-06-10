Turnstile have announced US tour dates for this fall. Amyl and the Sniffers, SPEED, Jane Remover, Mannequin Pussy, and Blood Orange will be joining them on select dates. The trek begins on September 15 in Nashville, Tennessee and wraps up on October 19 in Orlando, Florida. Turnstile released their album Never Enough earlier this month. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|Sep 15
|Nashville, TN
|The Pinnacle
|w/SPEED, Jane Remover
|Sep 17
|Asheville, NC
|Asheville Yards Amphitheater
|w/Mannequin Pussy, SPEED, Jane Remover
|Sep 19
|Philadelphia, PA
|Skyline Stage at Mann
|w/Mannequin Pussy, SPEED, Jane Remover
|Sep 20
|Boston, MA
|The Stage at Suffolk Downs
|w/Mannequin Pussy, SPEED, Jane Remover
|Sep 21
|Buffalo, NY
|The Outer Harbor at Terminal B
|w/Mannequin Pussy, SPEED, Jane Remover
|Sep 23
|Columbus, OH
|KEMBA Live!
|w/Blood Orange, SPEED, Jane Remover
|Sep 24
|Richmond, VA
|Brown's Island
|w/Blood Orange, SPEED, Jane Remover
|Sep 26
|Chicago, IL
|Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
|w/Mannequin Pussy, SPEED, Jane Remover
|Sep 27
|Minneapolis, MN
|The Armory
|w/Mannequin Pussy, SPEED, Jane Remover
|Sep 28
|Des Moines, IA
|Lauridsen Amphitheater at Waterworks Park
|w/Mannequin Pussy, SPEED, Jane Remover
|Sep 30
|Denver, CO
|Project 70 Under the Bridge
|w/Mannequin Pussy, SPEED, Jane Remover
|Oct 03
|Sacramento, CA
|Aftershock
|Oct 04
|Los Angeles, CA
|Exposition Park
|w/Amyl and The Sniffers, SPEED, Jane Remover
|Oct 05
|San Francisco, CA
|Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
|w/Amyl and The Sniffers, SPEED, Jane Remover
|Oct 07
|Seattle, WA
|WaMu Theater
|w/Amyl and The Sniffers, SPEED, Jane Remover
|Oct 08
|Portland, OR
|Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn
|w/Amyl and The Sniffers, SPEED, Jane Remover
|Oct 10
|San Diego, CA
|Gallagher Square at Petco Park
|w/Amyl and The Sniffers, SPEED, Jane Remover
|Oct 11
|Phoenix, AZ
|Mesa Amphitheater
|w/Amyl and The Sniffers, SPEED, Jane Remover
|Oct 14
|Austin, TX
|Moody Amphitheater
|w/Amyl and The Sniffers, SPEED, Jane Remover
|Oct 15
|Houston, TX
|White Oak Lawn
|w/Amyl and; The Sniffers, SPEED, Jane Remover
|Oct 16
|Fort Worth, TX
|Panther Island Pavilion
|w/Amyl and The Sniffers, SPEED, Jane Remover
|Oct 18
|Miami, FL
|III Points
|Oct 19
|Orlando, FL
|Orlando Amphitheatre
|w/Amyl and The Sniffers, SPEED, Jane Remover