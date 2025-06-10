Turnstile announce fall US tour

by Tours

Turnstile have announced US tour dates for this fall. Amyl and the Sniffers, SPEED, Jane Remover, Mannequin Pussy, and Blood Orange will be joining them on select dates. The trek begins on September 15 in Nashville, Tennessee and wraps up on October 19 in Orlando, Florida. Turnstile released their album Never Enough earlier this month. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
Sep 15Nashville, TNThe Pinnaclew/SPEED, Jane Remover
Sep 17Asheville, NCAsheville Yards Amphitheaterw/Mannequin Pussy, SPEED, Jane Remover
Sep 19Philadelphia, PASkyline Stage at Mannw/Mannequin Pussy, SPEED, Jane Remover
Sep 20Boston, MAThe Stage at Suffolk Downsw/Mannequin Pussy, SPEED, Jane Remover
Sep 21Buffalo, NYThe Outer Harbor at Terminal Bw/Mannequin Pussy, SPEED, Jane Remover
Sep 23Columbus, OHKEMBA Live!w/Blood Orange, SPEED, Jane Remover
Sep 24Richmond, VABrown's Islandw/Blood Orange, SPEED, Jane Remover
Sep 26Chicago, ILHuntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Islandw/Mannequin Pussy, SPEED, Jane Remover
Sep 27Minneapolis, MNThe Armoryw/Mannequin Pussy, SPEED, Jane Remover
Sep 28Des Moines, IALauridsen Amphitheater at Waterworks Parkw/Mannequin Pussy, SPEED, Jane Remover
Sep 30Denver, COProject 70 Under the Bridgew/Mannequin Pussy, SPEED, Jane Remover
Oct 03Sacramento, CAAftershock
Oct 04Los Angeles, CAExposition Parkw/Amyl and The Sniffers, SPEED, Jane Remover
Oct 05San Francisco, CABill Graham Civic Auditoriumw/Amyl and The Sniffers, SPEED, Jane Remover
Oct 07Seattle, WAWaMu Theaterw/Amyl and The Sniffers, SPEED, Jane Remover
Oct 08Portland, OREdgefield Concerts on the Lawnw/Amyl and The Sniffers, SPEED, Jane Remover
Oct 10San Diego, CAGallagher Square at Petco Parkw/Amyl and The Sniffers, SPEED, Jane Remover
Oct 11Phoenix, AZMesa Amphitheaterw/Amyl and The Sniffers, SPEED, Jane Remover
Oct 14Austin, TXMoody Amphitheaterw/Amyl and The Sniffers, SPEED, Jane Remover
Oct 15Houston, TXWhite Oak Lawnw/Amyl and; The Sniffers, SPEED, Jane Remover
Oct 16Fort Worth, TXPanther Island Pavilionw/Amyl and The Sniffers, SPEED, Jane Remover
Oct 18Miami, FLIII Points
Oct 19Orlando, FLOrlando Amphitheatrew/Amyl and The Sniffers, SPEED, Jane Remover