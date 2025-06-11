Mvll Crimes: “GWEN STVCEY”

Mvll Crimes
by

Mvll Crimes have released a new song called “GWEN STVCEY”. The song marks the band’s return after a year-long hiatus and is available digitally now. Mvll Crimes will be playing a handful of shows around Ontario this summer including R4A Fest in Toronto on July 11. Mvll Crimes released their live record Sled Island 2023 in 2024 and released their EP YOU EMBVRRVSS ME in 2022. Check out the song and dates below.

DateCityVenue
July 11TorontoR4A fest
July 26SarniaTecumseh Skate Jam
July 31LondonPunk Rock Flea Market
Aug 31KitchenerLong Weekend Band Crawl