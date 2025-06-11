Walter Mitty and His Makeshift Orchestra announce album, share “Omfg” video

Walter Mitty And His Makeshift Orchestra
by

Walter Mitty and His Makeshift Orchestra has announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Yikes Almighty and will be out on July 18 via Lauren Records. The album was originally shared as a single cassette that was buried in the desert. The band has released a video for their new song “Omfg” which was directed by Patrick VanZandt and Nick La Marca. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Yikes Almighty Tracklist

Econoline

Naked Self Portrait #2

Omfg

Homesick Hour

My Scratched CD of a Brain

The Way She Said It

Fireworks on the Moon

Triplet Daughters

My Diving Board Game

101 S