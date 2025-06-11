Walter Mitty and His Makeshift Orchestra announce album, share “Omfg” video

Walter Mitty and His Makeshift Orchestra has announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Yikes Almighty and will be out on July 18 via Lauren Records. The album was originally shared as a single cassette that was buried in the desert. The band has released a video for their new song “Omfg” which was directed by Patrick VanZandt and Nick La Marca. Check out the video and tracklist below.