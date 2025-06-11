Witch Fever announce new album, share video for “The Garden”

Witch Fever
by

Witch Fever have announced that they will be releasing their sophomore album. It is called Fevereaten and will be out on October 31 via Music For Nations / Sony. The band has also released a video for their new song “The Garden” which was directed by Joseph Delaney. Witch Fever released their album Congregation in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Fevereaten Tracklist

Dead to Me!

Final Girl

The Garden

Northstar

Drank The Sap

Safe

Fevereaten

Burn to Hit

See Ya Next Tuesday

Reprise

Amber

I See It