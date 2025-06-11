Witch Fever announce new album, share video for “The Garden”

by Em Moore
Witch Fever have announced that they will be releasing their sophomore album. It is called Fevereaten and will be out on October 31 via Music For Nations / Sony. The band has also released a video for their new song “The Garden” which was directed by Joseph Delaney. Witch Fever released their album Congregation in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Fevereaten Tracklist
Dead to Me!
Final Girl
The Garden
Northstar
Drank The Sap
Safe
Fevereaten
Burn to Hit
See Ya Next Tuesday
Reprise
Amber
I See It