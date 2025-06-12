Buckets release “Slipping” video

Los Angeles-based indie punks Buckets have released a video for their new song “Slipping”. The video was directed by Brandon Tasker and features Sarah Harris of Dolly Creamer and Branden Wilbarger of Bonavega. Buckets will be touring the US this summer and released their EP Good Luck Bad Dog in 2023. Check out the video and dates below.

DateCityVenue
JUNE 19San Francsico, CAKilowatt
JUNE 20Reno, NVLo-Bar Social
JUNE 21Bend, ORVolcanic Theatre Pub
JUNE 22Portland, ORLollipop Shoppe
JUNE 24Seattle, WABlack Lodge
JUNE 25Boise, IDShrine basement
JUNE 26Salt Lake City, UTThe Cellar
JUNE 27Las Vegas, NVGrey Witch
JUNE 28Los Angeles, CAEastside Fux Vol. III
JULY 20West Hollywood, CATroubadour
AUGUST 24Long Beach, CAHappy Sundays Fest