Buckets release “Slipping” video

by Em Moore
Los Angeles-based indie punks Buckets have released a video for their new song “Slipping”. The video was directed by Brandon Tasker and features Sarah Harris of Dolly Creamer and Branden Wilbarger of Bonavega. Buckets will be touring the US this summer and released their EP Good Luck Bad Dog in 2023. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|JUNE 19
|San Francsico, CA
|Kilowatt
|JUNE 20
|Reno, NV
|Lo-Bar Social
|JUNE 21
|Bend, OR
|Volcanic Theatre Pub
|JUNE 22
|Portland, OR
|Lollipop Shoppe
|JUNE 24
|Seattle, WA
|Black Lodge
|JUNE 25
|Boise, ID
|Shrine basement
|JUNE 26
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Cellar
|JUNE 27
|Las Vegas, NV
|Grey Witch
|JUNE 28
|Los Angeles, CA
|Eastside Fux Vol. III
|JULY 20
|West Hollywood, CA
|Troubadour
|AUGUST 24
|Long Beach, CA
|Happy Sundays Fest