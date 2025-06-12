Motorhead release video for “Leaving Here”

Motorhead have released a video for "Leaving Here." This particular cut of the song is taken from The Manticore Tapes, which is an hereto unreleased session where the band was working on what would be their first album in 1976.

In 1979, On Parole was released. On Parole was comprised of recordings taken from the band's aborted first sessions for the first album, which occurred in 1975, before the Manticore sessions. The band's "true" first album, Motorhead was recorded in 1977 after the Manticore sessions. All three Lps have most of the same songs. The mian difference between On Parole and subsequent attempts at the band's first album is that On Parole has Larry Wallis of Pink Fairies on guitar, while the other releases have classic Motorhead member Fast Eddie Clarke.

The lineup on the Manticore recordings are Lemmy (bass/vocals), Fast Eddie Clarke (guitar) and Phil ‘Philthy Animal’ Taylor (drums). The album is out June 27 and you can check out the video below.