5 hours ago by Em Moore

Louisville, Kentucky-based punk band Deady has released a new song. It is called “Bad as it Sounds” and is available digitally now. This is the second single the band has released so far this year and follows “Hot Damn” which was released in March. The single art was created by Dennis Stein. Deady are wrapping up their US tour tonight at Teamster’s Hall in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and released their self-titled EP in 2023. Check out the song below.