David Byrne to release new album

Talking Heads
by

David Byrne of Talking Heads is releasing a new album. It's called Who Is the Sky? and it's out September 5 via Matador. Hayley Williams, St. Vincent, and Tom Skinner guest on the record. He's also going on tour. You can see the lead single and tour dates below.

Who Is the Sky?
Everybody Laughs
When We Are Singing
My Apartment Is My Friend
A Door Called No
What Is the Reason for It?
I Met the Buddha at a Downtown Party
Don't Be Like That
The Avant Garde
Moisturizing Thing
I'm an Outsider
She Explains Things to Me
The Truth

DateCityVenue
09/14/2025Providence, RIVeterans Memorial Auditorium
09/16/2025Pittsburgh, PABenedum Center PAC
09/17/2025Columbus, OHMershon Auditorium
09/19/2025Akron, OHAkron Civic Theatre
09/21/2025Schenectady, NYProctors
09/23/2025Syracuse, NYLandmark Theatre
09/25/2025Buffalo, NYShea’s Buffalo Theatre
09/27/2025Washington D.C.The Anthem
09/28/2025Washington D.C.The Anthem
09/30/2025New York, NYRadio City Music Hall
10/01/2025New York, NYRadio City Music Hall
10/03/2025Boston, MABoch Center Wang Theatre
10/04/2025Boston, MABoch Center Wang Theatre
10/07/2025Wallingford, CTToyota Oakdale Theatre
10/08/2025Portland, MEMerrill Auditorium at City Hall
10/10/2025New York, NYRadio City Music Hall
10/14/2025Richmond, VAAltria Theater
10/16/2025Philadelphia, PAThe Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
10/17/2025Philadelphia, PAThe Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
10/21/2025Toronto, ON, CanadaMassey Hall
10/22/2025Toronto, ON, CanadaMassey Hall
10/25/2025Detroit, MIFox Theatre
10/28/2025Chicago, ILThe Auditorium
10/29/2025Chicago, ILThe Auditorium
10/31/2025Chicago, ILThe Auditorium
11/03/2025Minneapolis, MNOrpheum Theatre
11/04/2025Minneapolis, MNOrpheum Theatre
11/06/2025Denver, COBellco Theatre
11/07/2025Denver, COBellco Theatre
11/11/2025Seattle, WAParamount Theatre
11/12/2025Seattle, WAParamount Theatre
11/16/2025San Francisco, CAThe Theater at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
11/17/2025San Francisco, CAThe Theater at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
11/20/2025Los Angeles, CADolby Theatre
11/21/2025Los Angeles, CADolby Theatre
11/25/2026Austin, TXBass Concert Hall
11/26/2025Austin, TXBass Concert Hall
11/28/2025Dallas, TXMusic Hall at Fair Park
11/29/2025Dallas, TXMusic Hall at Fair Park
12/02/2025Atlanta, GAFox Theatre
12/03/2025Atlanta, GAFox Theatre
12/05/2025Miami, FLFillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre
12/06/2025Miami, FLFillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre
01/14/2026Auckland, New ZealandSpark Arena
01/17/2026Brisbane, AustraliaBrisbane Entertainment Center
01/21/2026Sydney, AustraliaICC Sydney Theatre
01/22/2026Melbourne, AustraliaSidney Myer Music Bowl
01/24/2026Adelaide, AustraliaAdelaide Entertainment Centre Arena
01/27/2026Perth, AustraliaRAC Arena
02/12/2026Berlin, GermanyTempodrom
02/15/2026Amsterdam, NetherlandsAFAS Live
02/16/2026Amsterdam, NetherlandsAFAS Live
02/18/2026Brussels, BelgiumForest National
02/21/2026Milan, ItalyTeatro degli Arcimboldi
02/22/2026Milan, ItalyTeatro degli Arcimboldi
02/24/2026Frankfurt, GermanyJahrhunderthalle
02/27/2026Zurich, SwitzerlandThe Hall
03/02/2026Cardiff, UKUtilita Arena
03/03/2026London, UKEventim Apollo
03/04/2026London, UKEventim Apollo
03/06/2026Glasgow, UKSEC Armadillo
03/07/2026Glasgow, UKSEC Armadillo
03/09/2026Manchester, UKo2 Apollo
03/10/2026Manchester, UKo2 Apollo
03/13/2026Dublin, Ireland3Arena
03/15/2026London, UKEventim Apollo
03/18/2026Paris, FranceLa Seine Musicale
03/19/2026Paris, FranceLa Seine Musicale