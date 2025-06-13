David Byrne to release new album

David Byrne of Talking Heads is releasing a new album. It's called Who Is the Sky? and it's out September 5 via Matador. Hayley Williams, St. Vincent, and Tom Skinner guest on the record. He's also going on tour. You can see the lead single and tour dates below.

Who Is the Sky?

Everybody Laughs

When We Are Singing

My Apartment Is My Friend

A Door Called No

What Is the Reason for It?

I Met the Buddha at a Downtown Party

Don't Be Like That

The Avant Garde

Moisturizing Thing

I'm an Outsider

She Explains Things to Me

The Truth

