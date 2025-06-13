David Byrne to release new album

by John Gentile
David Byrne of Talking Heads is releasing a new album. It's called Who Is the Sky? and it's out September 5 via Matador. Hayley Williams, St. Vincent, and Tom Skinner guest on the record. He's also going on tour. You can see the lead single and tour dates below.
Who Is the Sky?
Everybody Laughs
When We Are Singing
My Apartment Is My Friend
A Door Called No
What Is the Reason for It?
I Met the Buddha at a Downtown Party
Don't Be Like That
The Avant Garde
Moisturizing Thing
I'm an Outsider
She Explains Things to Me
The Truth
|Date
|City
|Venue
|09/14/2025
|Providence, RI
|Veterans Memorial Auditorium
|09/16/2025
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Benedum Center PAC
|09/17/2025
|Columbus, OH
|Mershon Auditorium
|09/19/2025
|Akron, OH
|Akron Civic Theatre
|09/21/2025
|Schenectady, NY
|Proctors
|09/23/2025
|Syracuse, NY
|Landmark Theatre
|09/25/2025
|Buffalo, NY
|Shea’s Buffalo Theatre
|09/27/2025
|Washington D.C.
|The Anthem
|09/28/2025
|Washington D.C.
|The Anthem
|09/30/2025
|New York, NY
|Radio City Music Hall
|10/01/2025
|New York, NY
|Radio City Music Hall
|10/03/2025
|Boston, MA
|Boch Center Wang Theatre
|10/04/2025
|Boston, MA
|Boch Center Wang Theatre
|10/07/2025
|Wallingford, CT
|Toyota Oakdale Theatre
|10/08/2025
|Portland, ME
|Merrill Auditorium at City Hall
|10/10/2025
|New York, NY
|Radio City Music Hall
|10/14/2025
|Richmond, VA
|Altria Theater
|10/16/2025
|Philadelphia, PA
|The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
|10/17/2025
|Philadelphia, PA
|The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
|10/21/2025
|Toronto, ON, Canada
|Massey Hall
|10/22/2025
|Toronto, ON, Canada
|Massey Hall
|10/25/2025
|Detroit, MI
|Fox Theatre
|10/28/2025
|Chicago, IL
|The Auditorium
|10/29/2025
|Chicago, IL
|The Auditorium
|10/31/2025
|Chicago, IL
|The Auditorium
|11/03/2025
|Minneapolis, MN
|Orpheum Theatre
|11/04/2025
|Minneapolis, MN
|Orpheum Theatre
|11/06/2025
|Denver, CO
|Bellco Theatre
|11/07/2025
|Denver, CO
|Bellco Theatre
|11/11/2025
|Seattle, WA
|Paramount Theatre
|11/12/2025
|Seattle, WA
|Paramount Theatre
|11/16/2025
|San Francisco, CA
|The Theater at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
|11/17/2025
|San Francisco, CA
|The Theater at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
|11/20/2025
|Los Angeles, CA
|Dolby Theatre
|11/21/2025
|Los Angeles, CA
|Dolby Theatre
|11/25/2026
|Austin, TX
|Bass Concert Hall
|11/26/2025
|Austin, TX
|Bass Concert Hall
|11/28/2025
|Dallas, TX
|Music Hall at Fair Park
|11/29/2025
|Dallas, TX
|Music Hall at Fair Park
|12/02/2025
|Atlanta, GA
|Fox Theatre
|12/03/2025
|Atlanta, GA
|Fox Theatre
|12/05/2025
|Miami, FL
|Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre
|12/06/2025
|Miami, FL
|Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre
|01/14/2026
|Auckland, New Zealand
|Spark Arena
|01/17/2026
|Brisbane, Australia
|Brisbane Entertainment Center
|01/21/2026
|Sydney, Australia
|ICC Sydney Theatre
|01/22/2026
|Melbourne, Australia
|Sidney Myer Music Bowl
|01/24/2026
|Adelaide, Australia
|Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena
|01/27/2026
|Perth, Australia
|RAC Arena
|02/12/2026
|Berlin, Germany
|Tempodrom
|02/15/2026
|Amsterdam, Netherlands
|AFAS Live
|02/16/2026
|Amsterdam, Netherlands
|AFAS Live
|02/18/2026
|Brussels, Belgium
|Forest National
|02/21/2026
|Milan, Italy
|Teatro degli Arcimboldi
|02/22/2026
|Milan, Italy
|Teatro degli Arcimboldi
|02/24/2026
|Frankfurt, Germany
|Jahrhunderthalle
|02/27/2026
|Zurich, Switzerland
|The Hall
|03/02/2026
|Cardiff, UK
|Utilita Arena
|03/03/2026
|London, UK
|Eventim Apollo
|03/04/2026
|London, UK
|Eventim Apollo
|03/06/2026
|Glasgow, UK
|SEC Armadillo
|03/07/2026
|Glasgow, UK
|SEC Armadillo
|03/09/2026
|Manchester, UK
|o2 Apollo
|03/10/2026
|Manchester, UK
|o2 Apollo
|03/13/2026
|Dublin, Ireland
|3Arena
|03/15/2026
|London, UK
|Eventim Apollo
|03/18/2026
|Paris, France
|La Seine Musicale
|03/19/2026
|Paris, France
|La Seine Musicale