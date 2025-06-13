Check out the new video by Moving Targets!

Today, we are pleased to debut the new video by Moving Targets!

"On the Run" finds the band kicking out high energy, melodic punk. Of course it has a tinge of melancholy and of course it has huge chords and lots of fuzz!

Speaking to Punknews, lead vocalist/guitarist Kenny Chambers said"Just a little homemade video courtesy of our bass player Yves for our song On The Run. We had a blast recording our new album, "Red Eyes", with J Robbins (Jawbox), and we hope our fans like it too."

You can pick up the record right here and check out the album below, right now!