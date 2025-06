1 hour ago by Em Moore

Mike Huguenor has released a video for his new song “Jaywalking Around the World”. The video was directed by Jonathan Kramer, associate produced by Heather Capps (who also appears as the crossing guard), and features a bird middle finger created by Gilbert Armendariz. The song is off his upcoming album Surfing the Web with the Alien which will be out on June 27 via Lauren Records. Mike Huguenor released his first solo album X’ed in 2020. Check out the video below.