JER announces new album, shares “The Way You Tune It Out” video

by Em Moore
JER has announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Death of the Heart and will be out on August 15 via Bad Time Records. They have also released a video for their new song “The Way You Tune It Out”. JER released their album BOTHERED / UNBOTHERED in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Death of the Heart Tracklist
I’M STILL BOTHERED
The Way You Tune It Out
Couldn’t Be Me
Silence is Violence
DO SOMETHING (Interlude)
Capitalism Breeds Devastation
What Will You Do?
Cult of the Lonely
They Hear Us, But They Ain’t Listenin’ (Interlude)
Death of the Heart
Claim Yr True Feelings, Wounded Child
Tryin, I Really Am
I’d Like To Be Better
Log Off
Grow Through What We Go Through