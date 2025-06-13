JER announces new album, shares “The Way You Tune It Out” video

JER
by

JER has announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Death of the Heart and will be out on August 15 via Bad Time Records. They have also released a video for their new song “The Way You Tune It Out”. JER released their album BOTHERED / UNBOTHERED in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Death of the Heart Tracklist

I’M STILL BOTHERED

The Way You Tune It Out

Couldn’t Be Me

Silence is Violence

DO SOMETHING (Interlude)

Capitalism Breeds Devastation

What Will You Do?

Cult of the Lonely

They Hear Us, But They Ain’t Listenin’ (Interlude)

Death of the Heart

Claim Yr True Feelings, Wounded Child

Tryin, I Really Am

I’d Like To Be Better

Log Off

Grow Through What We Go Through