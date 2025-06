13 hours ago by Em Moore

Guilhem has released a video for his new song “Don’t Surrender”. The video was shot during April 11-12, 2025 and features tour footage of Guilhem and his band the Bamboo Bones. The song is off his upcoming album A Good One which will be out on September 5. Guilhem released his EP Amateursciutto in 2024. Check out the video below.