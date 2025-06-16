Devo and the B-52s to tour together (ON and US)

Devo and the B-52s to tour together (ON and US)
by

Devo and The B-52s have announced that they will be touring North America together. The tour kicks off on September 24 in Toronto, Ontario and wraps up on November 2 in Houston, Texas. Tickets go on sale on June 20. Check out the dates below.

Photo credit: Mary Ellen Matthews

DateCityVenue
09/24Toronto, ONBudweiser Stage 
09/25Clarkston, MIPine Knob Music Theatre 
10/02Mansfield, MAXfinity Center
 10/04Holmdel, NJPNC Bank Arts Center 
10/05Wantagh, NYNorthwell at Jones Beach Theater 
10/16Mountain View, CAShoreline Amphitheatre 
10/18Los Angeles, CAHollywood Bowl 
10/24Charlotte, NCPNC Music Pavilion
 10/25Alpharetta, GAAmeris Bank Amphitheatre 
11/01Austin, TXGermania Insurance Amphitheater 
11/02Houston, TXThe Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion