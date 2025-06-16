Devo and the B-52s to tour together (ON and US)

by Em Moore
Devo and The B-52s have announced that they will be touring North America together. The tour kicks off on September 24 in Toronto, Ontario and wraps up on November 2 in Houston, Texas. Tickets go on sale on June 20. Check out the dates below.
Photo credit: Mary Ellen Matthews
|Date
|City
|Venue
|09/24
|Toronto, ON
|Budweiser Stage
|09/25
|Clarkston, MI
|Pine Knob Music Theatre
|10/02
|Mansfield, MA
|Xfinity Center
|10/04
|Holmdel, NJ
|PNC Bank Arts Center
|10/05
|Wantagh, NY
|Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
|10/16
|Mountain View, CA
|Shoreline Amphitheatre
|10/18
|Los Angeles, CA
|Hollywood Bowl
|10/24
|Charlotte, NC
|PNC Music Pavilion
|10/25
|Alpharetta, GA
|Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
|11/01
|Austin, TX
|Germania Insurance Amphitheater
|11/02
|Houston, TX
|The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion