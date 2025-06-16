Spite House sign to Pure Noise Records, announce new album, share “Desert” video

by Em Moore
Montreal-based punk band Spite House have signed with Pure Noise Records and announced that they will be releasing a new album with the label. The album is called Desertion and will be out on September 12. The band has also released a video for their new song “Desert” which was directed, shot, and edited by Jordano Aguzzi. Spite House released their self-titled album in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Desertion Tracklist
1. Ashen Grey
2. Deafening Calls
3. Desert
4. Tired To The Flow
5. 10 Days
6. Down The Drain
7. Please Know
8. Stale Change
9. Midway
10. Coma Dream
11. Safe Haven