Streetlight Manifesto LP delayed until fall

Back in April, Streetlight Manifesto announced that they would be releasing their first new album in 12 years, called The Place Behind The Stars, on June 24. The band has now announced that the release date will be pushed back until the fall but they will be releasing three new tunes on June 24. The band announced this in an Instagram statement which reads in part,



”As you surely know by now, few things in life are less certain than a Streetlight record release date, and the date for our new record is no exception. Hi there, Tomas here, singer man for Streetlight, coming in hot and embarrassed, tail tucked humbly between my legs, with the maybe ridiculously predictable bad news that our new record is being delayed by a few months until September or October. When we have a more concrete date, one that we’re sure of, one that will NOT be shifted again, you’ll be the first to know. Ok, second to know, after the rest of the guys in the band find out.

Speaking of which, I alone am the reason the record is being delayed; it’s solely my fault. Without going into unnecessary and private details, and thereby opening the door to more speculation and more questions: The record is not where I want it to be yet, and when I realized it couldn’t be finished in time and finished at a level of quality meeting or exceeding the quality of our previous efforts, I shifted work to focus on getting three songs release ready by the release date. The full record simply needs more time in the oven, time I haven’t been able to give it in the last half year or so due to personal reasons. The three songs coming out next week make up about 20 minutes of music, so there’s plenty of meat to chomp into, both on your end when you listen to our squeaks and squawks and on our end when we play these tunes in front of you every night, on our various squeak and squawk devices.

There’s not much else I can say besides I wholeheartedly and honestly apologize to those of you that had been excited to hear the full record next week; I’m sorry the wait for the remainder of the songs will be a bit longer and I hope that what you hear next week will convince you that the full album will have been worth the wait. Hugs and kisses, to all of you, but especially to those of you carving small wooden effigies of me to burn and poke with objects, both blunt and pointed.”