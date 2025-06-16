Loud Women Fest has announced the first wave lineup for this year’s London, England festival. Bad Static, Be N!ce, Burry, Death Pill, Grace Savage, Hot Wife, I, Doris, Lesley Woods of Au Pairs, Liberty’s Mother, Loose Articles, Luxury Nan Smell, Piney Gir, Playing Alice, Sorry Darling, T@b Grrrl, The Menstrual Cramps, and Twat Union will be playing the festival. The poster was created by Emily Doyle. This year marks the 10th anniversary of Loud Women Fest. The festival will take place on September 6 at Rich Mix in London, England.
