Sloan to release new album, share “Live Forever”

by Em Moore
Sloan have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Based on the Best Seller and will be out on September 26 via muderecords / Known Accomplice. The band has also released a new song called “Live Forever”. Sloan released their album Steady in 2022. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Based on the Best Seller Tracklist
Capitol Cooler
Dream Destroyer
Open Your Umbrellas
Baxter
Congratulations
Live Forever
So Far Down
Fortune Teller
No Damn Fears
Collect Yourself
Here We Go Again
I Already Know