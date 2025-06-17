Sloan to release new album, share “Live Forever”

Sloan have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Based on the Best Seller and will be out on September 26 via muderecords / Known Accomplice. The band has also released a new song called “Live Forever”. Sloan released their album Steady in 2022. Check out the song and tracklist below.

Based on the Best Seller Tracklist

Capitol Cooler

Dream Destroyer

Open Your Umbrellas

Baxter

Congratulations

Live Forever

So Far Down

Fortune Teller

No Damn Fears

Collect Yourself

Here We Go Again

I Already Know