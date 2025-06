4 hours ago by Em Moore

The Hives have released a video for their new song “Paint A Picture”. The video was directed by Filip Nilsson and Henry Moore Selder. The song is off their upcoming album The Hives Forever Forever The Hives which will be out on August 29. The Hives kick off the first leg of their world tour next month. The band released their album The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons in 2023. Check out the video below.