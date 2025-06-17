Summer Soiree 8 with Dwarves and Schoolly-D in Philly is now 66% sold out!!!

And as always, all Punknews events are all ages, so come on dowwwwn!!!!! This will RULE!!!

That's Thursday, July 31 at Philamoca in Philly! Doors are at 7pm and the show starts at 7:20pm on the nose! This show is NOT on punk time!

PLUS! We will be giving away goodie bags and there's a whole lot more in store! This WILL be the event of the season, we assure you!

PLUS! Lips of Kohl , the new death rock band that has members of The End A.D. and The Droogettes , will be getting spooky. AND, they will ALSO be releasing their debut tape at the show!!!

PLUS! Pink Soap , the new band that has members of Vixen77 , will be tearing up with their Riot Grrrl / Grunge attack! AND, they will be releasing their debut tape!

But ALSO… Hip Hop legend, the original gangsta rapper Schoolly-D is co-headlining the show!!! It's been a while since Schoolly has played Philly, his hometown, so he is coming to wreck the place! And, Schoolly also has a new album out… and of course he will be kicking the hits at the show- "PSK (What does it me)", "Gucci Time," "Gangster Boogie," and more!!!

But that's not all! The Dwarves will have special editions of all of their records for sale at the gig that you can only get at the gig. And ALSO, the band will have a live 8-inch EP that you can only get at this gig. Once they are gone, they are gone!

The shindig is Thursday, July 31 at Philamoca in Philly! And this year is a real worlds collide slammer!!! Headlining the show are rock legends The Dwarves ! The Dwarves are putting out a new release on Record Store Day- Sunshine Lollipops & Rainbows and for the soiree, the band will be playing a special set celebrating that record plus HITS and HITS and HITS and HITS!!!

This summer, we are throwing the event of the season- SUMMER SOIREE 8 with rock legends The Dwarves and Hip Hop icon Schoolly-d ! …and it is already 66% sold out even though it is still six weeks away!!!! So, uh, get your tickets NOW! summer Soiree 6 with the Dwarves sold out and so did summer soiree 7! Don't say we didn't warn ya!

