Upchuck sign to Domino, release “Plastic” video, to tour this fall (US, UK, EU)

Upchuck have announced that they’ve signed with Domino Recording Co. and they’ve released their first song on the label. The song is called “Plastic” and comes with a video that was directed by Ian Cone. The band has also announced fall tour dates for the US, Europe, and UK. The tour will begin on September 28 in Austin, Texas, and will wrap up on November 19 in Düdingen, Switzerland. Tickets go on sale on June 20. Upchuck released their album Bite The Hand That Feeds in 2023. Check out the video and dates below.