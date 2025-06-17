Upchuck sign to Domino, release “Plastic” video, to tour this fall (US, UK, EU)

Upchuck have announced that they’ve signed with Domino Recording Co. and they’ve released their first song on the label. The song is called “Plastic” and comes with a video that was directed by Ian Cone. The band has also announced fall tour dates for the US, Europe, and UK. The tour will begin on September 28 in Austin, Texas, and will wrap up on November 19 in Düdingen, Switzerland. Tickets go on sale on June 20. Upchuck released their album Bite The Hand That Feeds in 2023. Check out the video and dates below.

DateCityVenue
Sep. 28Austin, TXLEVITATION 2025
Sep. 29Dallas, TXRuins
Oct. 01Albuquerque, NMLaunchpad
Oct. 02Mesa, AZDowntown Underground Mesa
Oct. 03San Diego, CAWhistle Stop
Oct. 04San Pedro, CAThe Sardine
Oct. 05Los Angeles, CAThe Echo
Oct. 06San Francisco, CARickshaw Stop
Oct. 08Portland, ORStar Theater
Oct. 09Seattle, WAThe Black Lodge
Oct. 10Boise, IDShrine Social Club
Oct. 11Salt Lake City, UTThe DLC
Oct. 13Englewood, COMoe's Original BBQ
Oct. 15Chicago, ILSubterranean
Oct. 16Detroit, MIThird Man Records Cass Corridor
Oct. 17Pittsburgh, PABottlerocket Social Hall
Oct. 18Kings County, NYZone One
Oct. 20Philadelphia, PAFoto Club
Oct. 21Washington, DCDC9
Oct. 22Asheville, NCStatic Age Records
Oct. 31Atlanta, GAThe Goat Farm Arts Center
Nov. 04Birmingham, UKHare & Hounds
Nov. 05London, UKVillage Underground
Nov. 06Leeds, UKWharf Chambers
Nov. 08Bristol, UKBristol Beacon
Nov. 09Manchester, UKYes Manchester
Nov. 11Bruxelles, BELe Botanique
Nov. 12Paris, FRPoint Éphémère
Nov. 13Amsterdam, NLSkatecafe
Nov. 14Hamburg, DEHafenklang
Nov. 15Copenhagen, DKLoppen
Nov. 16Berlin, DEKantine Am Berghain
Nov. 18Köln, DEBumann & SOHN
Nov. 19Düdingen, CHBad Bonn