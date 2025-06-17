Cell Rot to release new record, share “Cannibals”

Californian hardcore punks Cell Rot have announced that they will be releasing a new record. It is called Parasite and will be out on July 18 via Convulse Records. The record will feature 7 new tracks along with their previously released single “Shadow People” which was released in 2024. The band has also released a new song called “Cannibals”. Cell Rot released Slowly Falls Apart in 2021. Check out the song and tracklist below.