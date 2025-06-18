Pig Pen: “Venom Moon Rising”

Pig Pen have released a new song. It is called “Venom Moon Rising” and is off their upcoming album Mental Madness which will be out on June 27 via Flatspot Records, The band has also announced two new shows for July. They will be playing at the Welland Legion Branch 4 with Exhibition, Big Dog, and Corrosives in Welland, Ontario on July 3 and will be playing at TV Eye in Brooklyn, New York with Jivebomb, Dog Breath, and Corrosives on July 5. The band will also be playing Furnace Fest in Birmingham, Alabama on October 3. Check out the song below.