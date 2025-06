4 hours ago by Em Moore

Kerosene Heights have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Blame It On The Weather and will be out on August 15 via SideOneDummy who they signed with earlier this year. The band has also released a new song called “New Tattoo”. Kerosene Heights are currently touring the US. The band released their EP Leaving in 2024. Check out the song below.