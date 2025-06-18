Violent Femmes have announced US tour dates for this fall. The band will be hitting the road on October 3 in Wilmington, Delaware, and will wrap up the tour on October 18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Violent Femmes released the deluxe edition of their 1983 self-titled album in 2023 and released their album Hotel Last Resort in 2019. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Oct 03
|Wilmington, DE
|Grand Opera House
|Oct 04
|Port Chester, NY
|The Capitol Theatre
|Oct 05
|Baltimore, MD
|The Lyric
|Oct 06
|Red Bank, NJ
|Count Baise Center for the Arts
|Oct 08
|Portland, ME
|State Theatre
|Oct 09
|Medford, MA
|Chevalier Theatre
|Oct 10
|Providence, RI
|The Strand Ballroom
|Oct 11
|Burlington, VT
|The Flynn
|Oct 14
|Reading, PA
|Santander Arena
|Oct 15
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Stage AE
|Oct 16
|Fort Wayne, IN
|Embassy Theatre
|Oct 17
|Chicago, IL
|Salt Shed
|Oct 18
|Milwaukee, WI
|The Riverside Theater