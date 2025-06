Tours 3 hours ago by Em Moore

Violent Femmes have announced US tour dates for this fall. The band will be hitting the road on October 3 in Wilmington, Delaware, and will wrap up the tour on October 18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Violent Femmes released the deluxe edition of their 1983 self-titled album in 2023 and released their album Hotel Last Resort in 2019. Check out the dates below.