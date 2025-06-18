Violent Femmes to tour US

Violent Femmes
Violent Femmes have announced US tour dates for this fall. The band will be hitting the road on October 3 in Wilmington, Delaware, and will wrap up the tour on October 18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Violent Femmes released the deluxe edition of their 1983 self-titled album in 2023 and released their album Hotel Last Resort in 2019. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Oct 03Wilmington, DEGrand Opera House
Oct 04Port Chester, NYThe Capitol Theatre
Oct 05Baltimore, MDThe Lyric
Oct 06Red Bank, NJCount Baise Center for the Arts
Oct 08Portland, MEState Theatre
Oct 09Medford, MAChevalier Theatre
Oct 10Providence, RIThe Strand Ballroom
Oct 11Burlington, VTThe Flynn
Oct 14Reading, PASantander Arena
Oct 15Pittsburgh, PAStage AE
Oct 16Fort Wayne, INEmbassy Theatre
Oct 17Chicago, ILSalt Shed
Oct 18Milwaukee, WIThe Riverside Theater