End It to release debut full-length album, share “Pale Horse” video

End It have announced that they will be releasing their debut full-length album. It is called Wrong Side of Heaven and will be out on August 29 via Flatspot Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Pale Horse” which was directed by Noah Haycock. End It released their Audiotree Live Session in 2023 and released their EP Unpleasant Living in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Wrong Side of Heaven Tracklist

Wrong Side Of Heaven

Pale Horse

Exploiter (SYBAU)

Billion Dollar Question

Cloutbusting

Life Sublime

Optical Delusions

I, Lament

Used 2 Be

Anti-Colonial

Future Without a Past

Disdain (U Mad)

Hookworm

Could You Love Me?

Empire’s Demise