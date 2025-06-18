Gen and the Degenerates release new song with new lineup

Gen and the Degenerates have announced that bassist Jay Humphreys and guitarist Jacob Jones have stepped away from the band in order to look after their mental health. The band announced this in an Instagram statement which reads in part,



”Jake and Jay have decided to step away from the band to prioritise their mental health. As the band has gotten busier they’ve realized that they aren’t suited to the touring lifestyle. It’s important for their wellbeing that they take a different path but we are still all best friends and love each other lots. Jake will still be running our studio and I’m sure you’ll still see Jay at shows and chatting in the discord. We hope you’ll all be understanding and supportive of them as they make this scary but important life change.”

The band is now made up of Genevieve Glynn-Reeves, Sean Healand-Sloan, and Evan Reeves. The band has also released their first new song as a three-piece called “Wahoo”. Gen and the Degenerates released their album Anti-Fun Propaganda in 2024. Check out the new song and post in full below.