zFAM BBQ has announced its lineup for this year. Sundowner (Toronto), North of America, Status / Non-Status, Casper Skulls, By Divine Right, Newfound Interest in Connecticut, Cellar Dwellers, Heavy Sweater, Oil Giant, Quotas, and Sunnsetter will be playing the festival. zFAM BBQ will take place at Knights Hall in Brantford, Ontario on September 6.
