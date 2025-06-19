My Point of You break down each track on their debut EP!

Today marks the release of North Texas-based My Point of You ’s debut EP This is my first heist . The EP features four tracks chock full of the band’s signature blend of alt-rock, emo, and post-hardcore that finds them exploring betrayal, identity, and hope with poetic lyrics that are brought to life by excellent dual vocals. We caught up with the band to hear the stories behind each of the songs. This is my first heist is available everywhere now via Rite Field Records. Listen to the EP and read the track-by-track breakdown below!

This Is My First Heist Tracklist

Redeemer

The song is about attempting to be optimistic and hopeful while struggling with depression. A meditation on repetitively leaving things to be figured out in the future. Frida was experiencing derealization episodes for months, in which contributed to the theme of the song.

Eviscerate

A song about struggling to find ground in a relationship that feels that is bound to end because of stagnancy. Within the song there is a sense of contemplation on what more there could be to offer after constantly attempting to make things work as well as one’s desire for more.

Where Are the Birds

A track that involves the concept of a connection with someone deteriorating. Knowing that staying and entertaining the situation is bound to cause one pain. The song highlights the phase of becoming aware of one’s delusions and cyclical hurtful decisions.

Footfalls

Gannon wrote the verses and chorus of footfalls from the perspective of a close friend after they had fallen on hard times. The song, at its core, is about waiting around for someone who is not willing to reciprocate; defending oneself by claiming that they wouldn’t treat their partner that same way.