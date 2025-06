3 hours ago by Em Moore

Boston-based metal band Gloomlurker have announced that they will be releasing their debut EP. It is called Terror Absolute and will be out on July 1. The EP was mixed at Nu House Studios by Aki McCollough of ameokama. The band has also released their first song from the EP, which is also their debut digital release, “Harrowing”. Check out the song and tracklist below.