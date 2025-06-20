Today we are stoked to bring you the premiere of the new video by Butterbrain! The video is for their song “Alterboy” which is off their recently released album Armageddon Party and features a tenor sax solo from Angelo Moore of Fishbone who also co-wrote the track with frontman Aaron Collins. The video was directed by Jorge “Lolo” Rodriguez, the brother of guitarist Juan “Bebe” Rodriguez. Speaking about the song and video the band said,



”This track is pure pop-punk fun, a song about a kid (an altar boy) gone wrong - lost to a world of sex, drugs, and rock 'n' roll. The video was filmed in Rockaway Beach, Queens, and Bushwick, Brooklyn. It came together quickly with the help of some cameos, including NY guitar legend Simon Chardiet (as the priest), Rockaway jiu-jitsu fighter Kevin McGarry (as the altar boy), and cabaret dancer Lulu Kramer (as the party girl). The part of “the parents” was played by Butterbrain frontman and woman Aaron Collins and Sally May. This is the third video directed by Jorge "Lolo" Rodriguez for Butterbrain and is our favorite to date.”

Watch the video for “Alterboy” below!