Teenage Bottlerocket detail new album

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by John Gentile
Teenage Bottlerocket have detailed their new album. It's called Ready to Roll and it's out via Pirate's Press on August 29. You can see the tracklisting and check out a new song below.
Tracklist:
SIDE A
01. Ready To Roll
02. She’s the Shit
03. Taquero
04. Post Mortem Depression
05. I Want To Die On My Birthday
06. True To You
07. High-Speed Yoga
08. All About It
SIDE B
09. I Figured Out That I’m Stupid
10. Giant Bug From Planet Q13
11. What To Be For Halloween
12. Home To You
13. Friend Named Fly
14. Afraid of the Dark