Teenage Bottlerocket detail new album

Teenage Bottlerocket have detailed their new album. It's called Ready to Roll and it's out via Pirate's Press on August 29. You can see the tracklisting and check out a new song below.

<a href="https://teenagebottlerocket.bandcamp.com/album/post-mortem-depression">Post Mortem Depression by Teenage Bottlerocket</a>

Tracklist:

SIDE A

01. Ready To Roll

02. She’s the Shit

03. Taquero

04. Post Mortem Depression

05. I Want To Die On My Birthday

06. True To You

07. High-Speed Yoga

08. All About It

SIDE B

09. I Figured Out That I’m Stupid

10. Giant Bug From Planet Q13

11. What To Be For Halloween

12. Home To You

13. Friend Named Fly

14. Afraid of the Dark