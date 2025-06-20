Philly Record Freakout and Neshaminy Creek Brewing co to throw the 'Grooves & Brews' vinyl market

As you may know, the Philly Record Freak Out is the vinyl fair organized by Punknews Editors, which happens four times a year at Philamoca in Philly. Well, the event is expanding!

The Philly Record Freak Out is joining up with Neshaminy Creek Brewing to throw the Grooves & Brews vinyl market! The event will feature dozens and dozens of record sellers (and tapes and CDs) and wwe will have something like 50,000+ records for sale total! We will have rock, punk, metal, soul, funk, jazz, reggae and everything else! There will be cheap records, rare records, test presses, and everything in between!

The event is July 20 at Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co: 909 Ray Ave, Croydon, PA 19021. It runs Noon-5pm and is all ages! The facebook event is right here and we hope to see you there!

FYI, the Philly record Freak Out will continue to run at Philamoca- the next one there is Sept 6!