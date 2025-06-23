Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Gob have announced that they will be heading across the pond for their first-ever European tour. The tour begins on July 25 in Wemelskirchen, Germany and wraps up on August 10 in Igea Marina, Italy. Gob will also be playing Peterborough Music Fest in Peterborough, Ontario on July 19. The band released their album Apt 13 in 2014 and they have a chapter in Matt Bobkin and Adam Feibel's book In Too Deep: When Canadian Punks Took Over the World which was released earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jul 25
|AJZ Bahndamm
|Wermelskirchen, DE
|Jul 27
|Hafenklang
|Hamburg, DE w/Authority Zero, MakeWar, Anti-Queens
|Jul 28
|Schokoladen
|Berlin, DE
|Jul 29
|Juha West
|Stuttgart, DE w/War On Women
|Jul 30
|Backtage - Free and Easy Fest
|Munich, DE
|Jul 31
|Fumreif
|Sankt Georgen im Attergau, AT
|Aug 02
|Brakrock
|Duffel, BE
|Aug 03
|JUZ Mannheim
|Mannheim, DE w/MakeWar
|Aug 05
|Punk Rock Holiday
|Tolmin, SI
|Aug 06
|Chelsea
|Vienna, AT w/MakeWar
|Aug 08
|Tells Bells Festival
|Villmar, DE
|Aug 10
|Bay Fest Pool Party
|Igea Marina, IT