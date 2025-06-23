Gob announce first-ever European tour

Gob have announced that they will be heading across the pond for their first-ever European tour. The tour begins on July 25 in Wemelskirchen, Germany and wraps up on August 10 in Igea Marina, Italy. Gob will also be playing Peterborough Music Fest in Peterborough, Ontario on July 19. The band released their album Apt 13 in 2014 and they have a chapter in Matt Bobkin and Adam Feibel's book In Too Deep: When Canadian Punks Took Over the World which was released earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jul 25AJZ BahndammWermelskirchen, DE
Jul 27HafenklangHamburg, DE w/Authority Zero, MakeWar, Anti-Queens
Jul 28SchokoladenBerlin, DE
Jul 29Juha WestStuttgart, DE w/War On Women
Jul 30Backtage - Free and Easy FestMunich, DE
Jul 31FumreifSankt Georgen im Attergau, AT
Aug 02BrakrockDuffel, BE
Aug 03JUZ MannheimMannheim, DE w/MakeWar
Aug 05Punk Rock HolidayTolmin, SI
Aug 06ChelseaVienna, AT w/MakeWar
Aug 08Tells Bells FestivalVillmar, DE
Aug 10Bay Fest Pool PartyIgea Marina, IT