Gob have announced that they will be heading across the pond for their first-ever European tour. The tour begins on July 25 in Wemelskirchen, Germany and wraps up on August 10 in Igea Marina, Italy. Gob will also be playing Peterborough Music Fest in Peterborough, Ontario on July 19. The band released their album Apt 13 in 2014 and they have a chapter in Matt Bobkin and Adam Feibel's book In Too Deep: When Canadian Punks Took Over the World which was released earlier this year. Check out the dates below.