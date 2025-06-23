Toronto-based music and comedy festival Punx Can’t Laugh has announced its first wave lineup for this year. Real Sickies, School Damage, Scott Reynolds of ALL, Johanna Medrana, and Mike Mitchell will be performing at the fest. Punx Can’t Laugh Fest will take place on October 16-19 at the Bovine Sex Club, Rainhard Brewery, and additional locations in Toronto, Ontario.
Previous StorySuperchunk: "No Hope"
Next StoryVideos: Tired Radio: "Your Great Escape"'
Real Sickies, School Damage, Scott Reynolds of ALL, more to play Punx Can't Laugh 2025
ALL to perform in two incarnations at Buddies Fest
Dillinger Four, Open Hand, Slip-Ons, more added to Buddies Fest 2025
School Damage to tour Western Canada
Talking all things 'Under a Plastic Bag' with Ben Disaster of Real Sickies
Real Sickies release video for "Wild Imagination"
ALL, Single Mothers, Wise Guise, Guilhem, Pkew x3, more to play Buddies Fest 2025
Real Sickies: "Should Have Seen It Coming"
Real Sickies announce new album, share "Triage"
Joe Jack Talcum plays a FREE show in Coatsville, PA THIS SATURDAY!!!